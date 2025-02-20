The Analyst Verdict: Amplitude In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.75, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has increased by 23.53% from the previous average price target of $11.94.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amplitude. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $11.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $10.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $17.00 $12.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $16.00 $12.50 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amplitude. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amplitude compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amplitude's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Amplitude's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amplitude analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Amplitude's Background

Amplitude Inc is a Software company that provides a Digital Analytics Platform that helps companies analyze their customer behavior within digital products. The Company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and also it offers customer support related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support services, and application training. The company generates revenue primarily through selling subscriptions to the platform. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Amplitude's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Amplitude's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amplitude's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -22.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amplitude's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amplitude's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Amplitude adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMPL

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.