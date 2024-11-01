The Analyst Verdict: AMETEK In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for AMETEK (NYSE:AME), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $190.8, a high estimate of $221.00, and a low estimate of $158.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.92% from the previous average price target of $187.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of AMETEK among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $221.00 $219.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $190.00 $180.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $219.00 $201.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Neutral $166.00 $171.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Lowers Hold $158.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AMETEK. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AMETEK's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AMETEK's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering AMETEK: A Closer Look

Ametek Inc is a diversified industrial conglomerate with over $6 billion in sales. The firm operates through an electronic instruments group and an electromechanical group. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets, and generates major revenue. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. The majority of the firm's sales are made in the United States. The firm's asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.

A Deep Dive into AMETEK's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AMETEK displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AMETEK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMETEK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

