The Analyst Verdict: Americold Realty Trust In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.0, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Highlighting a 9.43% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $26.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Americold Realty Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Greg McGinniss |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $24.00|$28.00 | |Anthony Powell |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $21.00|$26.00 | |Nick Joseph |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $23.00|$25.00 | |Greg McGinniss |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $28.00|$27.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Americold Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Americold Realty Trust's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Americold Realty Trust analyst ratings.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.4 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down Americold Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Americold Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Americold Realty Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Americold Realty Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Americold Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.12.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

