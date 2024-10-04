The Analyst Verdict: American Intl Gr In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $85.25, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Observing a 0.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $85.18.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Intl Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $87.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $90.00 - Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Hold $80.00 $83.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $90.00 $96.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $77.00 $79.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $86.00 $89.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $82.00 $81.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Buy $87.00 $89.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $81.00 $84.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $93.00 $80.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $82.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $87.00 $87.00

Delving into American Intl Gr's Background

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

American Intl Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining American Intl Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: American Intl Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -60.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Intl Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, American Intl Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

