The Analyst Verdict: American Eagle Outfitters In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated American Eagle Outfitters and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. A 6.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $27.22.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive American Eagle Outfitters. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $29.00 $31.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $23.00 $25.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $32.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Lowers Hold $23.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $25.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $25.00 $25.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Eagle Outfitters's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the vast majority of its revenue from the United States.

American Eagle Outfitters: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Eagle Outfitters's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.51% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Eagle Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

