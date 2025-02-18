The Analyst Verdict: Ameren In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Ameren (NYSE:AEE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $97.4, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.8% from the previous average price target of $91.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Ameren among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $104.00 $89.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $94.00 $86.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $98.00 $93.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ameren's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ameren's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ameren analyst ratings.

About Ameren

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves more than 2.4 million electricity customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Ameren's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ameren's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AEE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AEE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.