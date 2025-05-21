The Analyst Verdict: Alphabet In The Eyes Of 36 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 36 analysts have published ratings on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 13 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 5 4 0 0 2M Ago 6 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $192.58, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $159.00. A 6.01% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $204.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Alphabet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $189.00 $189.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $240.00 $220.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $220.00 $225.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $186.00 $173.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $185.00 $165.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $178.00 $178.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $167.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $189.00 $205.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $192.00 $225.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $185.00 $210.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $200.00 $230.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $159.00 $200.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $178.00 $178.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $190.00 $220.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $160.00 $200.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $178.00 $225.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $185.00 $225.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $195.00 $229.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $185.00 $208.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $225.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $205.00 $230.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $180.00 $220.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $167.00 $184.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $200.00 $235.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $205.00 $205.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $202.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alphabet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alphabet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alphabet's Background

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Breaking Down Alphabet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alphabet's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

