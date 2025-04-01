The Analyst Verdict: Ally Financial In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.45, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 9.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $39.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ally Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $42.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $41.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $41.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $34.00 $32.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Hold $40.00 $35.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $42.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Buy $42.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ally Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ally Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ally Financial compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ally Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ally Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ally Financial's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ally Financial's Background

Formerly the captive financial arm of General Motors, Ally Financial became an independent publicly traded firm in 2014 and is one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the country. While the firm has expanded its product offerings over time, it remains primarily focused on auto lending, with more than 70% of its loan book in consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Ally also offers auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and holds a portfolio of mortgage debt, giving the bank a diversified business model, which includes brokerage services.

Ally Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Ally Financial's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ally Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, Ally Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

