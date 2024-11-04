The Analyst Verdict: Allstate In The Eyes Of 20 Experts

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) underwent analysis by 20 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $206.3, a high estimate of $233.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $202.06, the current average has increased by 2.1%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Allstate. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $225.00 $216.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $187.00 $175.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $215.00 $202.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $233.00 $216.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $214.00 $205.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $216.00 $215.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $207.00 $205.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $216.00 $226.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $231.00 $217.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $195.00 $191.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $220.00 $205.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $175.00 - Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $224.00 $193.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $196.00 $188.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $177.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $204.00 $199.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $208.00 $199.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $177.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Allstate's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allstate analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Allstate

Allstate is one of the largest us property-casualty insurers in the us. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Allstate's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Allstate's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Allstate's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

