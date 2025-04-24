The Analyst Verdict: Albertsons Companies In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.25, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average represents a 0.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $24.27.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albertsons Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ivan Feinseth |Tigress Financial |Raises |Buy | $28.00|$27.00 | |Michael Montani |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $22.00|$23.00 | |Steven Shemesh |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $23.00|$23.00 | |Mark Carden |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $22.00|$24.00 | |Joe Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Outperform | $24.00|$26.00 | |Joe Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $26.00|$26.00 | |Steven Shemesh |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $23.00|$23.00 | |Steven Shemesh |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $23.00|$22.00 | |Michael Montani |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $22.00|$21.00 | |Joe Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $26.00|$26.00 | |Joe Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $26.00|$26.00 | |Leah Jordan |Goldman Sachs |Announces |Buy | $26.00|- |

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Albertsons Companies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Albertsons Companies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Albertsons Companies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is the second largest supermarket operator in the United States with more than 2,200 stores across a variety of banners. About 80% of the firm's sales stem from non-perishable and fresh food, of which 25% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers and pharmacies at about 20% and 75% of its store locations, respectively. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of outstanding shares.

Albertsons Companies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, Albertsons Companies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

