The Analyst Verdict: Albemarle In The Eyes Of 20 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $113.25, a high estimate of $178.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.93% lower than the prior average price target of $138.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albemarle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $80.00 $105.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $90.00 $95.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $135.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $111.00 $128.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $132.00 $151.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $85.00 $102.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Buy $126.00 $135.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $102.00 $127.00 Andres Castanos Mollor Berenberg Lowers Hold $83.00 $160.00 Santhosh Seshadri HSBC Announces Hold $95.00 - Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $137.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $145.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $151.00 $159.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $109.00 $124.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $178.00 $188.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $127.00 $170.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $95.00 $122.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $124.00 $132.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $157.00 $157.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $135.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Albemarle. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Albemarle's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Albemarle Better

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Albemarle's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -39.65%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

