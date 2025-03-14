The Analyst Verdict: Air Products & Chemicals In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $357.86, along with a high estimate of $385.00 and a low estimate of $320.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.83% from the previous average price target of $351.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Air Products & Chemicals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $370.00 $395.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $365.00 $350.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $320.00 $345.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $385.00 $375.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $350.00 $350.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Overweight $365.00 $315.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $330.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Air Products & Chemicals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Air Products & Chemicals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Air Products & Chemicals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Air Products & Chemicals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.2% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Air Products & Chemicals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products & Chemicals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products & Chemicals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

