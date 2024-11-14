The Analyst Verdict: Agree Realty In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $79.0, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Observing a 6.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $74.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Agree Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $80.00 $75.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $79.00 $80.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $77.00 RJ Milligan Baird Raises Outperform $76.00 $67.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $79.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $77.00 $72.00 Upal Rana Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $68.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $77.00 $75.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $81.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Agree Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Agree Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Agree Realty's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agree Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.81% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

