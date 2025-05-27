The Analyst Verdict: AGCO In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $98.18, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A 2.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $100.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of AGCO among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $107.00 $91.00 Ann Duignan JP Morgan Raises Overweight $117.00 $110.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $84.00 $75.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $106.00 $109.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $75.00 $94.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $105.00 $125.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $90.00 $98.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Neutral $88.00 $100.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $98.00 $95.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $100.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AGCO. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AGCO. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AGCO's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering AGCO: A Closer Look

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Its main machine brands are Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra; its initiatives in precision agriculture have been organized under the PTx umbrella following a series of acquisitions. While a global business, Agco's sales skew heavily toward Europe/Middle East, representing 50%-60% of sales and even more of operating profits. The company is trying to increase its exposure to the larger North and South American markets. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes over 3,000 dealer and distribution locations and reach into over 140 countries. Additionally, Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its unconsolidated joint venture with Rabobank of the Netherlands.

A Deep Dive into AGCO's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AGCO's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -29.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AGCO's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGCO's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AGCO's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

