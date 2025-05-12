The Analyst Verdict: Aeva Technologies In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.14, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $5.22. Marking an increase of 54.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $5.27.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Aeva Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $5.22 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $9.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $9.50 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.22 $4.87 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aeva Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aeva Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aeva Technologies compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Aeva Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Aeva Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Aeva Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Inc through its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that, along with its proprietary software applications, has the potential to enable the adoption of LiDAR across broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company operates in North America, EMEA, and Asia. The company derives the majority of its revenue from North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Aeva Technologies

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Aeva Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 67.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aeva Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1340.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -31.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aeva Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -22.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

