The Analyst Verdict: Adobe In The Eyes Of 21 Experts

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 12 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 7 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Adobe, revealing an average target of $583.43, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $475.00. This current average represents a 6.72% decrease from the previous average price target of $625.48.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Adobe by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $550.00 $590.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $600.00 $640.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $515.00 $570.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $590.00 $590.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $475.00 $600.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $640.00 $700.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $475.00 $525.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $625.00 $685.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Lowers Outperform $587.00 $644.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $645.00 $675.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $525.00 $550.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $590.00 $610.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $600.00 $625.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $600.00 $650.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $570.00 $600.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $620.00 $640.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $605.00 $640.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $600.00 $650.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $600.00 $635.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $590.00 $616.00

All You Need to Know About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

A Deep Dive into Adobe's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Adobe's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adobe's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Adobe's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

