The Analyst Verdict: Adobe In The Eyes Of 21 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 21 analysts have published ratings on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 9 5 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Adobe, presenting an average target of $602.81, a high estimate of $700.00, and a low estimate of $450.00. A decline of 0.12% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Adobe's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $675.00 $650.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $635.00 $700.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $660.00 $653.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $600.00 $540.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $550.00 $529.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $700.00 $700.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $580.00 $525.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $580.00 $580.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $700.00 $675.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $650.00 $630.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $580.00 $570.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $545.00 $525.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Underweight $450.00 $445.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $529.00 $554.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $625.00 $640.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Announces Hold $510.00 - Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $650.00 $650.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $640.00 $680.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $600.00 $625.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adobe. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Adobe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Adobe's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Adobe's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Key Indicators: Adobe's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Adobe displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adobe's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Adobe's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

