The Analyst Verdict: Acushnet Holdings In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $71.25, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. Experiencing a 5.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $75.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Acushnet Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Swartz |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $64.00|$68.00 | |Casey Alexander |Compass Point |Raises |Buy | $80.00|$77.00 | |Noah Zatzkin |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $77.00|$80.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Announces |Underweight | $64.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Acushnet Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Acushnet Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

Breaking Down Acushnet Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Acushnet Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Acushnet Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acushnet Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Acushnet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

