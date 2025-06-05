The Analyst Verdict: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.45, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.81% from the previous average price target of $23.91.

The standing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $35.00 $20.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $28.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $24.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Better

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It has two core franchises in neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. The neuroscience franchise is anchored by its commercial product NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP). The neuro-rare disease franchise is anchored by the commercial product DAYBUE, which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome. In addition, the company has various product candidates under development in different stages, including ACP-204, ACP-101, ACP-211, ACP-711, ACP-2591, etc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.7% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

