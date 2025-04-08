The Analyst Verdict: Academy Sports In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Academy Sports, revealing an average target of $59.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.78% lower than the prior average price target of $63.29.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Academy Sports. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Anthony Chukumba |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $60.00|$77.00 | |Greg Melich |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $53.00|$54.00 | |Christopher Horvers |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $54.00|$52.00 | |Michael Lasser |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $54.00|$55.00 | |Brian Nagel |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $70.00|$85.00 | |Seth Basham |Wedbush |Lowers |Outperform | $60.00|$65.00 | |Anna Glaessgen |B. Riley Securities |Lowers |Buy | $65.00|$70.00 | |Justin Kleber |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $60.00|$65.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $60.00|$60.00 | |Simeon Gutman |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $55.00|$60.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $60.00|$60.00 | |Michael Lasser |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $55.00|$58.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $60.00|$65.00 | |Cristina Fernandez |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $60.00|$60.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Academy Sports. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Academy Sports's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Academy Sports

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The company's product categories are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Academy Sports: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Academy Sports's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

