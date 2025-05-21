The Analyst Verdict: Abercrombie & Fitch In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $134.38, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. A 20.01% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $168.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Abercrombie & Fitch among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $135.00 $170.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $142.00 $155.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $114.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $71.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $155.00 $168.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $98.00 $135.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $150.00 $210.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $160.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $125.00 $190.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $168.00 $189.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $170.00 $220.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Abercrombie & Fitch's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Abercrombie & Fitch analyst ratings.

Get to Know Abercrombie & Fitch Better

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Abercrombie & Fitch adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

