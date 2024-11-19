Analyst tells Insider Nvidia’s Blackwell cooling issues have been resolved

Semianalysis chief analyst Dylan Patel told Business Insider that while cooling for Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell chips will continue to be a major concern, such design issues related to cooling have been resolved. “I think the overheating issues have been present for months and they have largely been addressed,” Patel told Insider, noting that rumors of overheating chips go back months.

