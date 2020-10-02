Analyst Still Sees "Massive Upside" in Amazon Stock, Raises Price Target to $4,500

It's said that analysts are good at drawing straight lines that always go up and to the right, and one Wall Street pro seems to be proving the point. Pivotal Research just raised its price target on AmazonÂ (NASDAQ: AMZN) to a street-high of $4,500 per share. That's 15% above its previous current $3,900 target, but 43% higher than where the e-commerce giant closed on Wednesday.

Yet, it's not a claim made without basis. Other analysts are missing the crux of Amazon's potential and severely undervaluing its stock because of it, argues the note.

Image source: Getty Images.

Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine argues the market misunderstands the potential of Amazon's advertising business.

Although ads contribute only 5% of Amazon's total revenue, their impact on operating profit margins is much greater when you remove Amazon Web Services (AWS) from the equation. At $2.1 billion, cloud services represent the vast bulk of Amazon's total operating income.

Put another way, if advertising was viewed as a stand-alone business, it would represent "well north" of 300% of Amazon's estimated non-AWS earnings before interest and taxes for 2020. He says that means there is "massive upside" to Amazon's earnings estimates for fiscal year 2024.

Considering Amazon has already generated around $8 billion in net ad revenue in 2020, and eMarketer forecasts it will grow to $13 billion for the full year (up from $10 billion last year), an argument could be made the analyst isn't bullish enough. Last year, Pivotal thought Amazon's ad revenue would hit $38 billion by 2023, though that was pre-pandemic.Â

Amazon is the third largest ad platform behind Facebook and Google. It might not catch them any time soon, but this is a large opportunity that has yet to be fully tapped.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Foolâs board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Foolâs board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Facebook and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.