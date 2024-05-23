Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Clene

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.33, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.57%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Clene among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bruce Jackson Benchmark Maintains Buy $5.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 - Bruce Jackson Benchmark Maintains Buy $5.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clene. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Clene's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Clene: A Closer Look

Clene Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. It is focused on the development of therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. It developed an electro-crystal-chemistry drug development platform that enables the production of concentrated, stable, clean-surfaced nanocrystal suspensions. It operates in one segment the development and commercialization of dietary supplements (Supplements).

Clene: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Clene's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -31.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15178.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clene's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -125.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clene's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -22.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Clene's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

