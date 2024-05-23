Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For SmartFinancial

Ratings for SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.8, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.51% increase from the previous average price target of $25.67.

The standing of SmartFinancial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $27.00 $26.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $26.00 - Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $26.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $26.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SmartFinancial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SmartFinancial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SmartFinancial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

SmartFinancial Inc operates as a bank holding company for SmartBank. It offers various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans, mainly in commercial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential and commercial construction loans. The primary source of revenue is interest income from earning assets, namely loans and securities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SmartFinancial's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SmartFinancial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SmartFinancial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SmartFinancial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SmartFinancial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

