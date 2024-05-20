Analyst Scoreboard: 5 Ratings For CenterPoint Energy

Analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.4, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.65% lower than the prior average price target of $30.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of CenterPoint Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $29.00 $31.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $29.00 $28.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Lowers Buy $32.00 $33.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $29.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CenterPoint Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CenterPoint Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CenterPoint Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering CenterPoint Energy: A Closer Look

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

Key Indicators: CenterPoint Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: CenterPoint Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.56%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CenterPoint Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

