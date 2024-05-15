Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Tronox Holdings

Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tronox Holdings, presenting an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 22.54% from the previous average price target of $17.75.

The perception of Tronox Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $17.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $22.00 $17.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $19.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tronox Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tronox Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tronox Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Tronox Holdings PLC is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia & South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in certain specialty applications. TiO2 and titanium feedstock, are used to produce paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. It has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe the Middle East, and Africa regions contribute the vast majority of revenue.

Tronox Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tronox Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Tronox Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tronox Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tronox Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tronox Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.56.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

