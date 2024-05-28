Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Liquidity Services is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidity Services. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liquidity Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Liquidity Services's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Liquidity Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering across different product categories. The company has four reportable segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. It generates majority of its revenue from Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG) segment which consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell excess, returned, and overstocked consumer goods. Geographically, a substantial portion the company's revenue is generated from its business in United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liquidity Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Liquidity Services's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.28% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Liquidity Services's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidity Services's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Liquidity Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

