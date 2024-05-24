Analyst Scoreboard: 17 Ratings For Gap

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Gap (NYSE:GPS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 6 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.89, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.85% from the previous average price target of $19.93.

The standing of Gap among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $22.00 $22.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $21.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $32.00 $25.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $24.00 $18.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $21.00 $19.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $18.00 $14.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00 Jenny Liu KGI Securities Announces Outperform $25.20 - Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $23.00 $19.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $22.00 $17.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $15.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $16.00

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates approximately 2,600 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 1,000 more in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.

Understanding the Numbers: Gap's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gap's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.3% as of 31 January, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gap's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gap's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gap's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gap's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

