Analyst Scoreboard: 17 Ratings For Foot Locker

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 10 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 8 1 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.18, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 3.38% from the previous average price target of $28.13.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Foot Locker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $28.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $26.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $32.00 $28.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Neutral $24.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $12.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $26.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $28.00 $31.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $28.00 Abbie Zvejnieks Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $37.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $26.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $27.00 $31.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $28.00 $38.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $38.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $31.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Sell $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Foot Locker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Foot Locker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has a presence in the Middle East. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands, includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Financial Insights: Foot Locker

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Foot Locker's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Foot Locker's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.02.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

