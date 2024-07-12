Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For Visteon

Analysts' ratings for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $127.33, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.3% lower than the prior average price target of $135.89.

The perception of Visteon by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $120.00 $137.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $133.00 $161.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $144.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $108.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $145.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Outperform $137.00 $140.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $106.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $145.00 $146.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $126.00 $136.00

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated advanced driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Key Indicators: Visteon's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Visteon's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.52%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Visteon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Visteon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

