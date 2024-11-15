Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For Ovintiv

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ovintiv, revealing an average target of $52.44, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 8.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ovintiv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $53.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Brian Downey Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $58.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $51.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $54.00 $60.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $62.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $57.00 $61.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $53.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ovintiv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ovintiv's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ovintiv analyst ratings.

Discovering Ovintiv: A Closer Look

Ovintiv is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It focuses on the exploration and development of oil, NGLs, and natural gas reserves. The company has three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization.

Key Indicators: Ovintiv's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ovintiv faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.27% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ovintiv's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ovintiv's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OVV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OVV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.