Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For Hims & Hers Health

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hims & Hers Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.23% increase from the previous average price target of $16.36.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Hold $23.00 $14.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $17.25 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Neutral $20.00 $16.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $16.00 $14.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Hold $15.00 $17.00

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 45.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

