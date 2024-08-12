Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For Dave

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dave, revealing an average target of $61.11, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. A decline of 7.41% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dave by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $53.00 - Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Announces Buy $53.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Buy $54.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $60.00 - Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dave. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dave's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dave Better

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit, and finding side gigs.

Breaking Down Dave's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dave's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dave's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

