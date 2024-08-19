Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $107.33, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average has increased by 0.84% from the previous average price target of $106.44.

A clear picture of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $135.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $118.00 $118.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $108.00 $100.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $85.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $106.00 $103.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Maintains Buy $116.00 $116.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $115.00 $111.00

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

A Deep Dive into Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

