Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For Valneva

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Valneva, revealing an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Valneva among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valneva. Rating: Analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valneva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Valneva's market position.

All You Need to Know About Valneva

Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes three vaccines for travelers. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, IXCHIQ; Covid includes development, manufacturing, & distribution related to the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; & Technologies and services which relate to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The company generates the majority of its revenue from product sales.

Financial Insights: Valneva

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Valneva faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.25% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Valneva's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 179.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valneva's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valneva's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Valneva's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.12. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

