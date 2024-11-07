Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For Sun Communities

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $145.75, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. Observing a 4.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $139.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sun Communities by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $126.00 $145.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $150.00 $149.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Buy $160.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $123.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $149.00 $144.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $145.00 $144.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $144.00 $143.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $138.00 $127.00

All You Need to Know About Sun Communities

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 666 properties, which includes 350 manufactured housing communities, 179 residential vehicle communities, and 137 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Key Indicators: Sun Communities's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sun Communities's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

