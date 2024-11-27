Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For Signet Jewelers

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Signet Jewelers and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $97.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.14% lower than the prior average price target of $99.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Signet Jewelers. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Buy $136.00 $132.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $108.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Signet Jewelers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Signet Jewelers's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Signet Jewelers's Background

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-mall & Outlet.

A Deep Dive into Signet Jewelers's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Signet Jewelers's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

