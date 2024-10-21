Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For Integer Holdings

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Integer Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $139.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 4.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $133.75.

The standing of Integer Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $144.00 $139.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $124.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Integer Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

