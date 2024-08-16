Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For Hologic

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hologic and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $85.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Observing a 1.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $84.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hologic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $82.00 $82.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $92.00 $92.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $76.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $91.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $81.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $78.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $87.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Financial Insights: Hologic

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hologic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.74% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

