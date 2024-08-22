Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For EastGroup Props

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $193.75, a high estimate of $209.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.62% increase from the previous average price target of $176.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EastGroup Props by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $186.00 $158.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $209.00 $208.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $190.00 $176.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $198.00 $178.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $186.00 $172.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $175.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $208.00 $162.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $175.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EastGroup Props. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for EastGroup Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About EastGroup Props

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Financial Insights: EastGroup Props

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EastGroup Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

