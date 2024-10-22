Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For California Resources

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $64.12, with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.82% from the previous average price target of $61.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of California Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $73.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Buy $68.00 - Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $57.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to California Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of California Resources's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into California Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on California Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering California Resources: A Closer Look

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Key Indicators: California Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining California Resources's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.76% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): California Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: California Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.