Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For BlackLine

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.88, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. A decline of 6.26% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of BlackLine by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $65.00 $71.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $47.00 $50.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $72.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $45.00 $60.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $51.00 $55.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $81.00 $81.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $55.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackLine. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BlackLine's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BlackLine's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackLine analyst ratings.

About BlackLine

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial close process including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and certain types of data matching capabilities. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

BlackLine: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BlackLine displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BlackLine's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 47.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 25.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackLine's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, BlackLine faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.