Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For Assurant

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $230.88, a high estimate of $251.00, and a low estimate of $212.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $216.14, the current average has increased by 6.82%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Assurant by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $251.00 - Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $212.00 $194.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Raises Buy $233.00 $228.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $224.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $217.00 $200.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Buy $224.00 $217.00

Delving into Assurant's Background

Assurant Inc offers a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to a client base made up of individuals and institutions. Its segments are Global Housing, Global lifestyle, Corporate and Other. Global Housing provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products. Global Lifestyle, the key revenue-generating segment, provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Key Indicators: Assurant's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Assurant showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.98% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Assurant's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Assurant's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Assurant's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

