Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $101.14, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.46% from the previous average price target of $95.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $90.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $103.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Outperform $97.00 $92.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $92.00 $91.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $104.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $96.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 872,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 19% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 57% of total rooms.

Financial Milestones: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.49% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

