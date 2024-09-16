Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For W.P. Carey

Analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $63.43, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.08% from the previous average price target of $62.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of W.P. Carey among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $63.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $63.00 $61.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $60.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $60.00 $61.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $62.00 $63.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $63.00 $57.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $68.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.P. Carey. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of W.P. Carey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of W.P. Carey's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of W.P. Carey's market position.

Stay up to date on W.P. Carey analyst ratings.

About W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. most of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. The company's Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: W.P. Carey's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: W.P. Carey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

