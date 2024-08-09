Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Savers Value Village

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $13.71, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 28.37%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Savers Value Village among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $11.00 $13.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $13.00 $21.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $14.00 $22.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $18.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $21.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Savers Value Village. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Savers Value Village compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Savers Value Village's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Savers Value Village's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Inc is a for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. It purchases second hand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding, and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books and other goods from its non-profit partners ("NPPs"), either directly from them or via on-site donations ("OSDs") at Community Donation Centers at its stores. The company then process, selects, price, merchandise and sell these items in its stores.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Savers Value Village

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Savers Value Village displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Savers Value Village's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Savers Value Village's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

