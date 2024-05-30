Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Quest Diagnostics

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $148.57, with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $144.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.77% from the previous average price target of $143.17.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Quest Diagnostics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $152.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $144.00 $138.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Neutral $145.00 $135.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $146.00 $139.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $150.00 $145.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $155.00 $150.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Maintains Hold $145.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quest Diagnostics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Quest Diagnostics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

