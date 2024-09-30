Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Inspire Medical Systems

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $222.86, along with a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $197.00. This current average represents a 6.7% decrease from the previous average price target of $238.86.

The standing of Inspire Medical Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $217.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $197.00 $167.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $236.00 $278.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Mike Polark Baird Lowers Outperform $200.00 $220.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $217.00 $280.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Inspire Medical Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Inspire Medical Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Inspire Medical Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Inspire Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

