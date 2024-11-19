Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Huntington Bancshares

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.5, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.51% increase from the previous average price target of $16.43.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Huntington Bancshares is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $17.50 $16.50 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $17.00 $17.50

Unveiling the Story Behind Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank operates in two business segments: Consumer & Regional Banking and Commercial Banking. The bank derives the maximum of its revenue from the Consumer & Business Banking segment. The other segment of the bank consists of Treasury and others. The bank also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, investment management, trust, brokerage, capital market services, and other services.

Key Indicators: Huntington Bancshares's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Huntington Bancshares faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.16% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

